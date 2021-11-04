A championship season has led to postseason honors for eight Jefferson County High girls soccer players.
The Lady Patriots dominated the All-District selections, earning four of the six major awards and placing seven on the first team.
The honors follow a season in which JCHS won both the regular season and District 2-AAA tournament championships, finished second in Region 1-AAA, and advanced to the sectional game for only the second time in program history.
Jefferson County goal keeper Adriana Rehg was named Player of the Year following a stellar senior season. Other major awards for JCHS included freshman Evi Tolzmann, named Midfielder of the Year; senior Gracen Worley, named Defender of the Year; and Coach Shawn Way, named Coach of the Year.
Others named to the first team were senior forward Sophie Swann, senior midfielders Jariana Diaz and Ava Smith, and sophomore defender Taryn Woods. Junior defender/midfielder Ainsley Ballard was named to the second team.
n Rehg had seven shutouts in the 14 regular season matches in which she played, with 49 saves and a .71 goals against average. Coming off ACL surgery, she showed her resiliency and work ethic by coming back strong for her senior season.
“She elevated her game,” Coach Shawn Way said. “She was our mainstay. When we struggled to score goals, she kept people out of our net.
“She was a force between the pipes.”
n Tolzmann achieved something Way said he can’t remember ever being done this season – leading the team in scoring as a freshman with 11 goals and 11 assists.
“Evi was just a driving force behind our attack,” her coach said. She took all of the penalty kicks and corner kicks, and drew a lot of fouls, showing a level of maturity beyond her years. She could also score using either foot.
“She’s a perfectionist who works to get better every day,” Way said, adding “she’s got a lot of room to grow.”
n Worley, one of four Lady Patriot captains, had a slow start to the season, but after a few games “kind of took over the defense,” Way said.
The senior was a unanimous selection for Defender of the Year, demonstrating her toughness and determination on the field.
“She’s not the best [most talented] player on the team, but she gave you her heart and soul, and left it all on the field,” the coach said. Good at organizing and keeping her teammates together, she also became a vocal leader on the field as a senior, Way added.
n Swann, another team captain, finished second in scoring for the year, and could have challenged for the team lead in goals and assists if not for time missed due to injury and Covid, Way said. Nevertheless, she had 8 goals and 3 assists while routinely being double-teamed by the opposition.
“We won a couple of games 1-0 when she scored the only goal,” Way said. “If Sophie was not in the game, we don’t win.”
After missing some time early, she “roared back in a big way” to finish her senior year strong. A four-year starter, Swann let her play be the example as a leader, her coach said.
“I’m proud of the player she’s developed into.”
n Diaz was the third leading scorer on the team, with 7 goals and 3 assists, finishing what Way called “a tremendous year in the midfield.
“She certainly made her mark as a senior,” he added, noting that she started some as a junior, but not fulltime until this year. Along with Tolzmann and Swann, she formed a triple threat of scoring for her team.
One of the most physical players in the midfield, she will certainly be missed next year, Way said.
n Smith, the third senior captain, was a steadying force in the midfield, keeping the team together when things were not going well.
“She does things you don’t see on the stat sheet,” Way said, listing her vision, ball control and positive attitude as three of those attributes.
A two-year starter, she controlled the tempo in the midfield, and kept her teammates mentally focused.
“She’s the epitome of what a captain should be,” Way said, adding that she was the “positive spirit” on the team, and tried to find a way to relate to every player.
n Woods, the only JCHS sophmore to make the first team, changed from outside to inside back on the Lady Patriot defense, and along with Worley became a major leader.
The fact that she “is playing above her age” is testament to her work rate and knowledge of the game, Way said. She’s not afraid of being physical or vocal, he added.
“She definitely will be one of our defensive leaders over the next two years.”
n Ballard, the only junior named as a captain, started every match after working hard on her club team and in the weight room to transform her body and skills for the 2021 season.
“She’s a testament to what hard work can do,” Coach Way said, adding that Ainsley was the epitome of a team player, and brought something positive every day.
“She’s someone you would go into battle with,” he concluded.
n Way, named Coach of the Year by other District 2 coaches, said he was honored and humbled by the award, though he quickly added there were other coaches worthy of the honor.
He preferred to give credit to a “special group” of seniors and underclassmen who made 2021 a memorable year.
“We accomplished every goal except going to state,” he said. They won their division in the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament, won the district (both regular season and tournament), made the region finals, and played in the sectional.
None of that would have been possible without a group of seniors who knew their roles and played well, took one game at a time, and stepped up as leaders. Players like Jeanna Sinnock, Kelly Velasquez, Ainsley Cox, Margaret Gayton, and Jenilee Worley were “glue” players that “make a team a team,” he said.
A lot of the younger players got significant playing time that will benefit the Lady Patriot soccer program in the coming years, Way added.
