DANDRIDGE - The Patriots and Lady Patriots’ track & field programs reign supreme over the district once again.
On Thursday both groups won the Intermountain Athletic Conference meet held at Jefferson County High School. It marks the 14th consecutive year the Lady Patriots have won the meet, and 11th time in the last 14 years the Patriots have secured the title.
“It’s tremendous that are boys got back on the same plane as our girls and we got both of them again as IMAC champions,” DeLozier said. “That’s what our expectation is every year. Our senior boys had never experienced an IMAC championship, so it was really neat to see them celebrate that.”
The Lady Patriots won with a team score of 104, edging out Morristown West’s 88 points. The Patriots won overwhelmingly by piling up 123 points, nearly doubling up Morristown West’s runner-up effort of 64.
Between both teams, JCHS piled up 17 victories and 31 additional podiums in Thursday’s district championship meet.
The day was a total team effort to help secure a sweep of the conference. Jefferson County’s freshmen took center stage in many events, showcasing the bright future ahead for the program even after laying claim to both boys and girls’ titles in the district.
“We had freshmen that had big days for us,” DeLozier said. “You look at Alise Ballard with two podiums. She’s been nothing but spectacular for us. Riggin’s been tremendous. He’s a top five freshman in the state in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Then Byron Hance comes in huge with a big mark in the long jump.
“The young kids, sometimes they don’t know how good they are or how good they’re supposed to be. You look at the Slagle brothers along with Connor Hodgson, who are All-Conference distance guys. We’ve called on a lot of our freshmen to take on key roles, and they’ve stepped up.”
Conley took the top spot in the 100 meter dash, and posted a runner-up time in the 200 meter. Ballard took runner-up in the 200 meter dash and slotted in third for the 100 meter sprint, and Hance had a runner-up mark in the long jump.
Gage Slagle earned a pair of third-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, with Gavin Slagle finishing fourth and fifth in the events. The duo, along with Hodgson, made up a podium effort in the 4x800 meter relay event.
Jefferson County’s girls posted seven victories and 15 additional podiums for the day. Field events were their main source of points in the meet, racking up four wins along with seven podiums.
“Our throws and jumps will always be a strength of our program,” DeLozier said. “We put a lot of focus there. There’s only so much you can do with speed, but you can always work towards being a better thrower or jumper. We strive to put them in position to be successful.”
Elissa Longmire earned the top spot in the discus with a throw of 127-1. She followed with a personal best in the shot put, finishing runner-up at a mark of 36-1. Kayla Turner followed her in the discus with a third-place effort, a mark of 98-0.
Tylee Hefney posted a personal best in her victory in the pole vault. Keri Belcher joined her on the podium in third.
Chloe Courtney posted the top mark in the triple jump at 34-10, with Faith Novotny close behind at runner-up with a 33-10. Courtney earned an additional podium in the long jump, slotting in third behind runner-up Eliza Collins.
Natalie Moore and Kellie Ivens earned podiums in the high jump. Moore took the district championship in the event with a mark of 4-10. Ivens slotted in third with a mark of 4-8. The duo also helped pitch in to track events to earn points for the Lady Patriots’ effort, as well.
Ivens finished third in the 100 meter hurdles, and second in the 300 meter hurdles. Collins won both hurdle events, setting season-best times in each. Caitlyn Loveday earned podiums in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Loveday was runner-up in the 100 meter dash, and third in the 200.
“I thought our sprinters were really huge, especially our seniors,” DeLozier said. “Caitlyn Loveday came up huge for us. She’s been held out a lot and been an iffy competitor for us throughout the last week or two. She came through in flying colors.
“We asked Natalie Moore to hurdle for us and help us in the relay. She scored points for us, as did Kellie (Ivens) with the hurdles. Chloe (Courtney) gave us two tremendous jumps and was excellent in the hurdles.”
The Lady Patriots’ 4x100 relay team took the top spot for the day. The 4x200 meter relay team earned runner-up, and the 4x400 meter team was third.
The Patriots posted 10 wins with 16 additional podiums for the event. Relay teams won three of four events for the day, including the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter runs.
Alex Nabe and Caden Chambers split first-place honors in both hurdle events. Nabe took the 110-meter, with Chambers following close behind in second. Chambers took the 300-meter hurdles, while Nabe slotted in fourth.
Track events played well in the boys’ favor throughout the night. Their dominance was no better exemplified than in the 100 meter dash where the Patriots swept all top three spots. With Conley taking first, Zak McGaw finished second and Andrew Acuff followed in third.
“We’ve done that in the past, and it’s really neat to see our guys step up and be able to sweep all three top spots,” DeLozier said. “We thought we’d be good at first and second, but Andrew comes in and puts a third place with it. That was really cool.
“Our running was a complete effort. Riggin and Zak come back to go 1-2 in the 200 meter, but then you see podium finishes in our distance running. We go 1-2 in our hurdles, as well. Just a complete effort by our guys.”
McGaw and Acuff each earned an additional podium in sprint events. Acuff was second in the 400 meter dash. McGaw earned third in the 200 meter sprint.
Joshua Giles and Josiah Christian took a pair of podium spots in the 800 meter run. Giles was second and Christian slotted in closely behind him in third.
The JCHS boys took victories in all three jumping events. McGaw took the high jump with a mark of 6-0. Blake Overton won both the long jump and triple jump, setting season-best marks in each event.
Conner Haney earned a podium in the high jump, finishing third. Keaton Gramann followed Overton for runner-up in the triple jump.
“It was a huge day for us in our jumps,” DeLozier said. “We had guys posting new (personal bests) by over a foot-and-a-half. All of those marks also qualify them for the sectional meet, which is very tough to do. And most everyone in that group comes back next year, so we’re pretty excited about what we return in that group.”
Caleb Smith earned second place in the boys’ pole vault, and Nic Moore claimed runner-up in the shot put.
Jefferson County has two events on the schedule before heading to the all important sectional meet in Hardin Valley. They’ll be in action at Dobyns-Bennett on April 30, and follow with the Maryville Invitational on May 3.
