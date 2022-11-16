JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson County High swim team opened the winter swim season with a victory. Although Tuesday’s meet didn’t offer the same results, they still came away with top finishes for the evening.
Jefferson County was a winner over the combined team out of Morristown East and Morristown West, 137-106, back in late October. In their return to the pool to face L&N STEM Academy they fell 173-117, but posted five wins for the day in a competitive evening on the Carson-Newman campus.
