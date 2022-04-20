GREENEVILLE - Tuesday’s road match for the Jefferson County High tennis program ended in a tough defeat, but with a growing opportunity.
Both the Patriots and Lady Patriots suffered defeats of 8-1 margins to Greeneville, their first losses since opening the season on March 21.
“Greeneville’s program is on another level. If we want to get there, tennis must become a lifestyle for our players, not just a seasonal sport,” JCHS coach Jacob Lindsey said. “That’s going to take years to truly change, but we can get there. While we didn’t get the results we wanted by any means, no one quit out there. I’m proud of the character this team showed on the court.”
Jefferson County’s lone wins on the day came in singles competition. For the Patriots, Enlin Zhang won his match 8-4. Jenilee Worley had the win for the Lady Patriots, going the extra distance in a 9-7 battle.
Worley stepped up from the junior varsity roster to earn a victory.
“Jenilee and Enlin stepped up for us to prevent the sweep,” Lindsey said. “Jenilee was collected from start to finish, and Enlin has truly mastered his own style of tennis.”
JCHS was swept in both boys and girls doubles matches. The Lady Patriots put up the biggest fight, notching a minimum of three points in each of their matches. The Patriots suffered two 8-0 losses and an 8-1 loss to complete the day.
“All the girls doubles courts were competitive. We just need to iron out some simple mistakes we’re making due to nerves and rust. I plan for us to get a lot of reps in before the postseason starts,” Lindsey said.
“Doubles will be our primary focus for the next couple of days. As I have preached to our players, singles is about who is the better tennis player; doubles is about who are the better doubles players. It’s its own world, and we’ve got to become more aggressive and strategic, starting with some basics that we failed to meet.”
The JCHS tennis teams will be at Morristown East and return to Greeneville to end the week. They’ll meet Morristown East at Frank Loreno Park on Thursday, and end the week back at the Greeneville Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday.
“I love this team,” Lindsey said. “They’re my first tennis team and will always be special to me. They listen, grow and compete. I couldn’t ask for a better group to coach.”
Only one week of competition remains before postseason play begins on May 3. Jefferson County has home matches that are rescheduled makeup dates with Fulton (April 25) and Morristown West (April 28) to close the regular season before Team Championships begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.