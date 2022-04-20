DANDRIDGE - The Jefferson County Patriots are guaranteed a shot at the top spot in the district with the season winding down.
After a dominant effort in Tuesday’s twin bill sweep over the Morristown West Trojans, the league’s regular season title and No. 1 seed in the postseason will come down to Jefferson County and Sevier County.
“We’ve got a lot to play for next week,” JCHS coach Zach Reese said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to be in, and that’s what we want.”
The Patriots (17-7, 9-1 District 2-4A) split the series with the Smoky Bears to start the season, winning on the road and losing a close battle at home the next day. Since then both programs have toppled both Hamblen County teams, putting them on a collision course to decide the league’s title in the final district series of the season next week.
“We’re 8-0 against both Morristown clubs,” Reese said. “These guys might not see it but back when we played this was always a huge rivalry.”
Before then JCHS will travel to Pigeon Forge on Thursday and host David Crockett on Friday. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. starts.
Jefferson County and Sevier County will decide the district with their two-day series on Monday and Tuesday. JCHS hosts the Smoky Bears on Monday and will travel to Sevier County on Tuesday. Both games will throw out the first pitch at 5:30 p.m.
Franklin tosses no-hitter against Trojans
In the first of Tuesday’s two games at Patriot Park, senior right-hander Tanner Franklin tossed a one-run no-hitter in an 7-1 victory over Morristown West.
Going the distance, Franklin fanned eight batters while allowing just five to reach base. Jefferson County had six base hits as a team and five RBIs in the victory.
“I was real impressed with the way we came out,” Reese said. “Last week, after a long break before playing East we didn’t come out like we needed to. Today we handled business from the get go.
“Tanner really handled himself well, but he’s done that all year. At this point it’s a surprise if he’s not competing like that. I don’t think he was as clean as he’s been throughout the year, but it’s still a no-hitter. What else can you say about that?”
Batting lead-off as the designated hitter, Owen Grimsley led JCHS at the dish with a 2-for-4 showing. Drew Potts and Jacob Rogers both led the team in RBIs with two apiece.
Potts brought in the first two runs of the game on a one-out single. Morristown West scored its only run of the night on a wild pitch in the top half of the second.
The Patriots scored two more in the third to take a 4-1 advantage. Rogers plated the first run of the inning with a sacrifice bunt. Jace Dobbins punched a two-out single in play to bring in Maddux Rogers for a three-run lead.
The final two runs of the game came in the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Rogers singled in a run after two runners reached on a walk and error. After walking the bases loaded, Dobbins took ball four to advance to first for an easy RBI.
Revord homers, shuts out West
In the nightcap Beau Revord putting the finishing touches on the season sweep of the Trojans.
The sophomore tossed a two-hit shutout and hit a three-run bomb in the process, leading the Patriots to a 16-0 victory over Morristown West.
“He got kind of frustrated in the first game,” Reese said. “It’s a different animal when you play back-to-back on the same day. He struggled in the first game, then had to shrug it off, figure it out and go pitch. He’ll leave here feeling good after that swing, though.
“He pitched better, too, after that swing. That’s a message to him that when he’s on the mound he can’t let all that other stuff affect him. I think he did a little bit early on, but he settled in.”
As a team JCHS had 10 hits to go with 11 RBIs. Shepherd Smith and Drew Potts were a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, while Smith finished with a pair of RBIs. Revord and Owen Grimsley led the team in RBIs with three apiece.
Jefferson County scored all 16 of its runs in a span of four innings. Morristown West helped matters with seven errors.
“Second game really got out of hand,” Reese said. “We actually hit it really well in the second game. I was pleased with what we did offensively in the second game.”
The Patriots were held scoreless in the first despite loading the bases. In the second they plated four on a single and two errors. Smith brought in the game’s first run with a no-out single. The next three runs scratched across on back-to-back errors.
Revord struck out the side to end the second. In the third with two on and one out, Maddux Rogers drilled a bases-clearing triple into center field. Smith singled in Rogers on the ensuing at-bat to make it a 7-0 JCHS lead.
After Grimsley reached on an error, Revord hit a moon shot over the right field wall to push the Patriots’ lead to 10.
In the fourth, Rogers scored on a passed ball and Grimsley earned an RBI on a groundout to the shortstop to make it a 12-0 JCHS lead.
Jefferson County scored its final four runs of the night in the fifth. Tyler Green started the scoring on a one-out sacrifice-fly with the bases loaded. Franklin scratched across the 14th run on a passed ball during Revord’s at-bat. During the same plate appearance he reached on an error that scored the final two runs.
Revord would complete the win in the bottom of the fifth by striking out the side in order.
