FILE — Jefferson County girls' coach Jeremy Byrd looks on from the sideline during a November 24 matchup against Elizabethton at Grainger High School. JCHS announced on Monday that Byrd had resigned from his position with the Lady Patriots' program.
FILE — Jefferson County boys' basketball coach Matt Johnson gives instruction from the sideline of a February 1 matchup at Morristown West during the 2021-22 season. JCHS announced on Monday that Johnson had resigned from his position with the Patriots' program.
Dennis Barker Jr.
DANDRIDGE - The look of Jefferson County High School basketball will be different moving forward.
On Monday both boys’ basketball head coach Matt Johnson and girls’ basketball head coach Jeremy Byrd announced their resignations. The announcements come after both programs suffered losing seasons that ended in region tournament losses.
