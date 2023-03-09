Saturday turned into a drive to the top for the Jefferson County Patriot Angers.
Brody Jones and Parker Batts brought in a haul big enough to thrust them into the points lead of the Southeast Trail in the Tennessee BASS Nation High School series.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 11:43 pm
Saturday turned into a drive to the top for the Jefferson County Patriot Angers.
Brody Jones and Parker Batts brought in a haul big enough to thrust them into the points lead of the Southeast Trail in the Tennessee BASS Nation High School series.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.