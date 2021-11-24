Pictured above are the Jefferson Middle Lady Elks, who won the 2021 Girls’ Tommy Bettis Classic at Maury Middle School the last week in October. From left to right are (front) Kayli Reeece, Miley Parker, Annette Emmert, Kaelyn Metcalf; (back) Hattie Johnston, head coach Trey Mullins, Peyton Wood, Alexis Champ, London Trent, Mattie Edmonds and Ashlyn Lavignette.
DANDRIDGE — Before Middle 8 Conference play opened up this week, the Jefferson Middle Lady Elks got off to a strong start to the year by claiming the 2021 title at the annual Tommy Bettis Classic held at Maury Middle School.
Despite falling to the Maury Lady Hornets in their first matchup of the tournament, the Lady Elks rallied with wins over White Pine and Rush Strong to set up a rematch for the title against the host school. They edged out Maury in the championship game, 36-34, completing a stellar comeback to take home some early season hardware for the 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.