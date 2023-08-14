KODAK - It took all of one outing for the Jefferson County Lady Patriots to get their first win with their new head coach.
Opening the season at Northview Academy on Monday, Jefferson County won in dominant fashion by sweeping the Lady Cougars in straight sets for a 3-0 victory. The win marks the first of the Paige Kyle era of JCHS volleyball, and comes in her first match as a high school head coach.
