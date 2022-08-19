SEVIERVILLE - Getting started shortly before football festivities on the Sevier County High School campus, the Jefferson County High volleyball team came away with its first victory of the 2022 season on Thursday night.
With set wins of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20, the Lady Patriots swept Sevier County in straight sets for a 3-0 victory to put a one in the win column, and draw its district record back to even.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.