Five Jefferson County High senior soccer players were honored Tuesday night at halftime of their game with Morristown East. Concluding their final season over the next couple of weeks will be (from left) defender Raylee Evans, defender Maddison Greenlee, defender Kimberly Tellez, midfielder Zoe Tolzmann and midfielder Maybelin Diaz. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jefferson County High’s socer team sent five seniors off with a flourish Tuesday night, blanking Morristown East 8-0 at home on “Senior Night.”
Five different players scored goals, including defender Raylee Evans, who normally doesn’t get to play on the offensive end. Evans, one of five seniors, gave her team a 6-0 halftime lead in the 39th minute, connecting from the left side of the box after a pass from fellow senior Zoe Tolzmann. She was mobbed by teammates afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.