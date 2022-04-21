DANDRIDGE - To say the last month has been tough on the Jefferson County Lady Patriots’ softball program would be an understatement.
On Thursday, none of that mattered, though, as Jefferson County secured an 11-0 victory over District 2-4A rival Sevier County to complete the season sweep over the Bearettes.
“It’s nice to get back into the win column,” JCHS coach Beth Smith said. “There was a lot of pressure going into this game. Knowing how we performed against Sevier County last time, we knew they had improved and we couldn’t get big heads going into it. Getting an extra district win is nice to have and gives us some extra confidence.”
The last month has been a dreadful stretch for Jefferson County (3-12, 2-3 District 2-4A). Since defeating Sevier County 15-0 on March 24, the Lady Patriots had suffered 10 consecutive losses before bookending the streak with another shutout win over the Bearettes.
In that time the program has suffered through missing starters in various games, as well as tight losses that were near-misses at ending the losing skid.
Despite all of that, the team hasn’t wavered. While winning is a quick fix to morale amidst a slump, it was apparent from the start of Thursday’s game the Lady Patriots are still locked in and bonded together with the season winding down.
“This was a confidence booster we’ve all needed. Especially after the week we’ve had with injuries and sickness affecting the roster. It’s been rough,” Smith said. “The girls had fun today, and we needed that.
“Most people don’t know our story. This last week the girls have really come together. A game like this is what they’ve needed all season.”
Tia Stewart allowed just one hit and retired the side in order in three of the four innings she pitched. She finished the game with six punch outs and threw just 48 pitches to the 13 batters she faced.
“I’m beyond proud of her,” Smith said. “She threw over 140 pitches the night before, and that didn’t even encompass the entire game. Tonight she stepped up and kept her pitch count low. Kudos to our defense, too. This was the first game we had no errors and that certainly helped our effort.”
Stewart also helped herself with a 1-for-2 effort at the dish with three RBIs, all of which came on an inside-the-park home run in the first inning.
Ava Garay and Kinley Williams led Jefferson County’s performance at the plate in Thursday’s shutout victory. They combined to go 4-for-5 with with an RBI apiece. Garay was a perfect 2-for-2 on the day.
“Kinley has really stepped up since coming back,” Smith said. “When she came back from her illness we put her in the lead-off spot. She struggled and we moved her down the lineup and told her she’d have to earn her way back. She’s shined since she’s been there.
“Battling through everything that’s been thrown at us she’s really stepped up for us. Ava was out sick last night and questionable for today. For her to come out and play the way she did says a lot about her character and her desire to be here.”
The Lady Patriots plated five in the first. Mandi Seals and Aubrey McBride led off the bottom half of the frame with back-to-back singles. Seals stole her way around the base path for the game’s first run. McBride came across on a one-out double by Williams.
With two on and two outs, Stewart cleared the bases with an in-the-park home run she drilled to deep right field.
Seals scored her second run on a steal of home in the bottom of the second. Garay drilled a two-out double to center field to make it a 7-0 ball game heading to the top of the third.
Both teams went scoreless in the third with only one reaching base between them.
McBride reached on a lead-off walk to start the bottom of the fourth. Jaymi Norton singled her in after she stole her way to third. JCHS loaded the bases on a single and a walk. The next two runs scored on a two-out error to push ahead for a 10-0 lead. Seals took a bases-loaded walk for the final run of the game.
The Lady Patriots have four-straight road contests that make up the schedule over the next six days. They’ll end the year with four consecutive home games in a stretch that begins with Fulton on April 29.
