On Thursday the Lakeway Christian Lions had to grind out a one-run win in a low-scoring battle over FBA Powell.
In the rematch on Tuesday, the Lions broke out the big bats and beat them into oblivion with a 17-0 victory in three innings.
Lakeway Christian had 16 hits to go with 13 RBIs in the victory. Katie Fultz struck out eight of the 11 batters she faced, allowing just two hits in her eighth shutout victory of the season.
Abby Goodall led LCA at the dish with a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs. Katie Whitaker and Kinsey Moore each smashed home runs in the victory. Whitaker led the team in RBIs with four, and Moore was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate for the game.
Lakeway scored three runs in the first, but exploded for 12 more in the second and closed the game with two more in the third.
Whitaker hit a three-run bomb in the first after Goodall and Kacey Pillion each reached on one-out singles. Following a lead-off double in the second, Moore blasted her home run over center field for a two-run shot to put the Lions ahead 5-0.
A double by Fultz and single by Goodall each brought in runs to push the LCA lead to seven runs. Whitaker singled in a run and Myla Russell added two more on a bases-clearing double to give Lakeway a 10-0 lead in the second with still no outs.
Ayla Cole brought in Russell with a one-out sacrifice-fly RBI. Zayle Elkins, who went 2-for-2 for the game, lined an RBI double into right field to make it a 12-0 lead for the Lions.
Back-to-back errors allowed three more runs to score, giving Lakeway Christian a 15-0 lead through the first two innings.
The Lions’ final two runs in the third scored off a two-out error with the bases loaded and an RBI single by Goodall. Fultz struck out the side to close out the victory.
