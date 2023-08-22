STRAWBERRY PLAINS - Through the second week of the season the Lakeway Christian Lions have yet to be able to play a home match. So you could say the dominant start to the year has come in a bout of road rage.
On Monday the Lions made quick work of the Carter Lady Hornets, sweeping them for a 2-0 victory in straight sets with winning sets of 25-10 and 25-11.
