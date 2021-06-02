WHITE PINE — Lakeway Christian Academy has announced Nate Hoffmeister as athletic director, removing the interim tag. In addition, Kevin Day and Jordan Noe will be joining the athletic coaching staff.
Hoffmeister has 12 years of experience with high school student athletes and supporting their head coaches in state championship caliber programs. With an emphasis on power, strength, speed, agility and quickness, Hoffmeister has proven methods to implement programs for athletes across all sports to increase lateral, linear, and vertical agility and enhance automatic, explosive, and precise power. Hoffmeister spent six years at Christian Academy of Knoxville and was instrumental in 17 state championships, three Mr. Football recipients, the all-time leading high school receiver in the nation, an All-American and AJGA Tour Golfer and more. Hoffmeister then served as Head Strength Coach/PE Teacher for Grace Christian Academy where he was part of similar success.
