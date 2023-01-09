SUWANEE - Taking a weekend trip to down to the center of Georgia for the annual She Got Game Classic, the young Lakeway Christian Lions earned invaluable experience even though they suffered a pair of losses out of state.
Losses to Downey Christian (Fla.) and South Pointe (S.C.) made up the Lions weekend. In both contests had stellar starts to start the second half but couldn’t sustain them for victories in the fourth.
