Halli Stuffle helped Lakeway Christian Academy find its rhythm right away.
Stuffle hit from deep three times in the opening quarter, boosting the top-ranked Lady Lions to an early cushion in their 61-37 Division II-A District 1 tournament semifinal win. Madi Hawk and Jordaynia Ivie scored 13 points apiece to lead Lakeway (22-5). Hawk hit two field goals in each of the first two quarters, including a 3-pointer in the second. Ivie hit two first-half buckets and hit from deep in the third. Stuffle joined them in double figures with 11 points.
