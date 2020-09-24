Lakeway Christian Academy’s early goal proved to be enough on Tuesday night, as the Lady Lions earned the program’s first district win.
Taka Wilson found the back of the net in the second minute, lifting LCA past Concord Christian 1-0.
Updated: September 24, 2020 @ 2:13 pm
