Lakeway Christian Academy finished the InsiderExposure.com Thanksgiving Classic on a high note. The Lady Lions cruised past Nease, a top-five Class 7A Florida school, 75-44 on Nov. 24.
Jordaynia Ivie led the way with 24 points and 4 assists, while Maggie Vick scored 16 and grabbed 8 rebounds. Aubree Laney had 9 points with 2 boards, and Madi Hawk scored 8 with 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
