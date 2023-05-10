WHITE PINE - After rallying twice in their first two outings of the Division II-A East Region Tournament, the Lakeway Christian Lions didn’t have a third comeback in them in the opening game of the region championship series.
Lakeway fell to Silverdale by a 7-1 final score on Tuesday, forcing a winner-take-all second game between the two on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.