Maury eighth graders Tucker Larrance and Jaxson Pierce developed a bond early in their lives the presides on local lake waters.
Since they were in third grade they’ve shared a passion for bass fishing, and have been fishing partners for over five years. Last weekend, taking on a dual tournament at Cherokee Lake that was co-hosted by Bass Pro Shops and Tennessee Bass Nation State Trail, the young duo earned the top prize for the event’s junior circuit.
