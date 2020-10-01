Rebeka Kinkevicius

Rebeka Kinkevicius, pictured making a save against Webb School of Knoxville, scored two goals to help Lakeway Christian Academy defeat Berean Christian on senior night Tuesday. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER

Rebeka Kinkevicius celebrated her senior night in style, helping Lakeway Christian Academy pull away from Berean Christian on Tuesday.

Kinkevicius found the back of the net in the 58th and 78 minutes, giving her seven goals in her senior campaign.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.