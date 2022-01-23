FILE — Lakeway Christian's Kami Wilson gets to the basket for a layup during a December 28 matchup with Loretto at the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Wilson had eight points in Saturday's Sonic Shootout contest against Westmoreland.
LEBANON - After suffering their second loss of the season to defending Division I Class AA state champion Loretto in late December, the Lakeway Christian Lions embarked on a remarkable stretch where they won eight in a row.
With an average margin of victory of 31.5 points, they were an easy pick as the Division II-A No. 1 team in the AP Tennessee High School rankings. Although that ranking will likely remain, on Saturday their win streak was upended in a 57-54 loss to Westmoreland, the No. 8 Division I-AA team in the state in the Sonic Shootout.
