DANDRIDGE - The Lakeway Christian golf team may have had to wait a week to officially open their season, but they made the wait well worth it.
In Monday’s match with Clayton-Bradley, both the boys’ and girls’ teams picked up victories to start the season on the links at the Dandridge Golf Club. On top of that, Grayson McMinn and Addisyn Newman each fired medalist rounds, both shooting an even-par 36 for the day.
