Riley Reed and Addisyn Newman have made for a dynamic pair throughout the year.
On Thursday they added to Lakeway Christian’s girls golf program’s win total, topping The King’s Academy 83-88. Lakeway’s boys also picked up a victory on their home course in Dandridge, shooting a 169 to TKA’s 180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.