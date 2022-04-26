KNOXVILLE - In the hole four runs from the beginning, the Lakeway Christian Lions weren’t going to let their perfect season in league play slip away now.
Lakeway battled back in the late innings to take a one-run lead in the sixth, and built on it with two extra runs in the seventh to overcome Grace Christian Academy for an 8-6 victory on Tuesday.
“I thought it was a big win for our team on the road against a competitive Grace Christian team,” LCA coach Ellen Reed said. “We came out a little flat, but we were proud of how our girls responded under pressure as the game progressed.
“(Staying unbeaten in the district) is a huge testament to the work our girls put in every week. They have continued to learn and get better as the season has gone.”
Myla Russell led Lakeway Christian (19-4, 8-0 Division II-A, District 1) at the dish with a 3-for-4 effort and two RBIs. Abby Goodall had a team-leading three RBIs for the game. All three of the runs she brought in were the go-ahead and game-clinching runs to hold the late lead for the Lions.
Katie Fultz earned the win from the circle. She allowed just three hits, and held Grace Christian to just two runs after its four-spot in the bottom of the first.
The Rams put two on via walks, and moved them to scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. The first run scored on a bunt, as Fultz went for the play at the plate but the tag wasn’t made. The next two scored on errors, and the fourth scratched across on a two-out single.
Despite churning out a robust 11 hits for the game, Lakeway’s first hit didn’t come until the fourth inning.
The Lions were sat down in order in the second and third innings. Nine consecutive batters were retired after Fultz took a lead-off walk in the first.
Goodall snapped the slump with a lead-off single in the top of the fourth, but was quickly followed by two fly outs. Russell put LCA on the board with a double. Alyssa Williams followed with another double to slash Grace Christian’s advantage in half.
Lakeway Christian walked the bases full but a pop out would end the top half of the inning with Grace Christian still holding a 4-2 lead.
The Rams got a run back with another successful squeeze play after putting two on with back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the fourth. Fultz sat down the next three batters in order to strand two GCA runners and hold its lead at 5-2.
Lakeway came back to tie the game in the top of the fifth. A pair of walks to start the inning and a single loaded the bases with no outs. Katie Whitaker brought in a run on a sacrifice-fly RBI. Russell and Williams each singled in runs right after to draw even at 5-5.
Williams went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Fultz sat the Rams down in order to close the fifth. She and Zayle Elkins reached on a pair of singles to start the sixth, setting up Goodall for a sac-fly RBI to give the Lions their first lead of the game.
Lakeway was again stranded with the bases loaded, but left the top of the sixth with a 6-5 advantage.
LCA added two runs in the seventh, after holding Grace Christian scoreless on three groundouts to end the sixth. With two on, Goodall smacked a two-out double on a line drive to left field to give the Lions an 8-5 lead.
Goodall finished the game with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate.
Grace Christian put the tying runs on with one out by loading the bases in the bottom of the last, but pushed only one across on a groundout sac-RBI. Fultz struck out the final batter to close out the win.
