WHITE PINE - CAK’s 24 points in the second quarter proved to be the difference in a 57-48 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on Friday evening.
The Warriors turned a one-point, 9-8 lead after the first quarter into an 14-point, 33-19 advantage at the half. Lakeway Christian held CAK to just seven points in the third, but struggled to generate offense of its own to make inroads on the lead.
