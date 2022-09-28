WHITE PINE - Few can tout they’ll enter the postseason like the Lakeway Christian Lions volleyball program will.
Losing just once throughout the regular season, Lakeway is riding the wave of a perfect district record into the district tournament. The Lions closed out the regular season with another dominant showing in league play, topping The King’s Academy 3-0 on Tuesday.
