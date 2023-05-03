Tuesday night marked the end of an historic year for the Lakeway Christian boys’ soccer program.
A 6-1 loss to CAK in the opening round of the Division II-A East Region Tournament was the deciding loss in a year that the program saw never before highs, as it continues to build toward becoming one of the greater Division II powers in the TSSAA landscape.
