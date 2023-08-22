DANDRIDGE - Lakeway Christian’s golf program has piled up the victories to start the year, and appears to have no plans of slowing winning production anytime soon.
On Monday the program hosted Providence Academy at the Dandridge Golf & Country Club. The girls’ team came away with a victory by nearly 30 strokes, and the boys took care of their competition with a winning margin of nearly 20 strokes to continue an early season stint of domination.
