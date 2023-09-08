KNOXVILLE - Coming off the first loss of the season, the Lakeway Christian Lions responded in a big way.
On Thursday they hit the road and came back with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-17) win in straight sets over Berean Christian.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 3:45 pm
Sports Editor
