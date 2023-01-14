WHITE PINE - Dominant from start to finish, the Lakeway Christian boys middle school team kept the throttle down in a 52-16 victory over the Knoxville Ambassadors on Friday.
Lakeway raced out to a more than 20-point lead in the first half and never looked back. Griffin Leathers led the Lions in scoring with 13 points. Hayden Bowen also hit double figures with 11 in the victory.
