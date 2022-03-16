PIGEON FORGE - For the second time in two days the Lakeway Christian Lions suffocated their opponent for a shut out victory.
Lakeway topped Manatchie (Miss.) in a 4-0 outing on Tuesday to move to 2-0 on the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
PIGEON FORGE - For the second time in two days the Lakeway Christian Lions suffocated their opponent for a shut out victory.
Lakeway topped Manatchie (Miss.) in a 4-0 outing on Tuesday to move to 2-0 on the season.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.