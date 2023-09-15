WHITE PINE - District foes must shutter when they see the Lakeway Christian Lions coming up on their schedule.
Lakeway has not only won each of its four district matches to this point in the season, it’s yet to drop a single set to its opponents in the process. On Thursday that trend continued with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12) win over CAK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.