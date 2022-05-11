JCHS cheerleading senior Alexandra Hutchins (front, center-right) is gathered with her family and coach during her signing day ceremony. Hutchins signed with College of Charleston in South Carolina. Pitctured above from left-to-right are (front) Halle Hutchins, Andra Hutchins, Alexandra Hutchins, Erik Hutchins, (back) JCHS cheerleading coach Inge Brimer and Anne Herndon.
JCHS cheerleading senior Caitlin Loveday (front, center-right) is gathered with her family and coaches during her signing day ceremony. Loveday signed with nearby Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn. Pictured above from left-to-right are (front) Kyle Loveday, Alyssa Huff, Caitlyn Loveday, Karen Loveday, (back) C-N cheerleading coach Amanda Lowe, JCHS cheerleading coach Inge Brimer and Craig McGhee.
Photo special to The Standard Banner by Dylan Young
JCHS cheerleading senior Alexandra Hutchins (front, center-right) is gathered with her family and coach during her signing day ceremony. Hutchins signed with College of Charleston in South Carolina. Pitctured above from left-to-right are (front) Halle Hutchins, Andra Hutchins, Alexandra Hutchins, Erik Hutchins, (back) JCHS cheerleading coach Inge Brimer and Anne Herndon.
Dennis Barker Jr.
JCHS cheerleading senior Caitlin Loveday (front, center-right) is gathered with her family and coaches during her signing day ceremony. Loveday signed with nearby Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn. Pictured above from left-to-right are (front) Kyle Loveday, Alyssa Huff, Caitlyn Loveday, Karen Loveday, (back) C-N cheerleading coach Amanda Lowe, JCHS cheerleading coach Inge Brimer and Craig McGhee.
Photo special to The Standard Banner by Dylan Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.