LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Peter Malnati’s momentum from Sanderson Farms followed him to Las Vegas.
Malnati shot 66-62-71-66 to finish 19-under par and tie for fifth in the Shriners Open. He finished the tournament with 23 birdies, including 7 on his second and fourth rounds. The Jefferson County graduate eagled the par-5 ninth hole in Round 2.
