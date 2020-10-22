The Maury Middle School boys cross country team earned its first state appearance in school history this season. In the front row, from left, are Andrew Molter, Holden Foister, Jacobi Mize, C.J. Worley, Hayden Byrd and Nate Hansen. In the second row, from left, are Josh Holland, Connor Tallon, Rex Churchwell, Diego Carreno, Xander Noyes, Graham Horton, Dante Carreno and Shawn Page. In the back row, from left, are head coach Debbie Webster, assistant coach Jan Oxley, Emerson Ellison, Hudson Estes, Gavin Slagle, Jacob Shrader, Gage Slagle, Zach Bolton, Mason Satterfield and assistant coach Lauren Sexton. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
KNOXVILLE — Maury finished strong in its historic boys cross country season.
Saturday’s Tennessee State Middle School Cross Country Championships marked the end of the 2020 campaign. Maury fared well against the state’s best teams, placing 17th of 33 team entries at the Knoxville Livestock Center. Eight Maury runners set personal record times in the 3200-meter race.
