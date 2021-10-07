On Wednesday, September 29, Elizabeth Moody fired a 42-39 for a total score of 81 at Elizabethton Golf Club to win the Region One small school golf tournament, qualifying her for the state tournament to be held at Sevierville golf club this Thursday and Friday.
Liz also competed in the state tournament last year at Willowbrook golf club in Manchester, in just her first year competing in high school golf.
