Makayla Moon is so passionate about her pursuit of a professional boxing career, she spent her 13th birthday on the road fighting for it.
Moon took another major leap in her quest. She was part of a loaded field of boxers at USA Boxing’s Junior Olympics event held in Lubbock, Texas last week. She was one of eight to qualify for the 110-pound intermediate bracket.
