CABARRUS, N.C. - Makayla Moon stays ready. So when the late invite came to a tournament came on Wednesday she was on the road in a flash.
Even with a moment’s notice, Moon still came out victorious and added another belt to her growing collection, as the heavy-fisted Jefferson County native picked up the seventh victory of her early boxing career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.