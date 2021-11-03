JEFFERSON CITY — Junior Kailee Morgan has been named the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Female Swimmer of the Week after her wondrous performance in C-N's dual-meet against Milligan last weekend in Knoxville, Tenn.
Kailee Morgan continued her impressive outings for the women's breaststroke event as she won both the 100-yard and 200-yard events against Milligan. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Morgan took the overall win with a time of 1:03.37. A couple events later, she added to her event wins as she took the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 2:21.34. This is now the second straight event this season where Morgan has won the 100-yard breaststroke after she claimed the event during the Wingate meet on October 23.
