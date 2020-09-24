Former Carson-Newman soccer All-Americans Magda Mosengo and Holly Talbut-Smith have signed a fresh professional contract in Europe.
Mosengo and Talbut-Smith both inked a contract with the Crawley Wasps FC in the FA Women’s National League South in Crawley, England. All three starting forwards from the 2017 national runner-up squad for C-N are now playing professionally.
