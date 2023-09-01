Lakeway Christian newcomer Addisyn Newman is shooting low round after low round in her first season with the Lions.
On Thursday, in her first high school golf trip to the Three Ridges Country Club, Newman secured another medalist round after recording a 2-under-par 34 at the course both the district and region tournament will be held. Lola McElhanny and Riley Reed each followed with a round of 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.