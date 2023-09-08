KNOXVILLE - Five matches in. Five medalist rounds for Lakeway Christian newcomer Addisyn Newman.
On Thursday Newman shot the low round of the day in the girls’ match at Three Ridges Country Club, shooting a 38 to outlast her closest competitors from The King’s Academy and Webb that shot a 40 and 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.