No surprise here. State champions Brayden Ivy and Keyveon Roller, who both finished undefeated this season, became two of nine local wrestlers named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Wrestling Team.
Roller (120 lbs) and Ivy (138 lbs) both won Division II state championships in their respective weight classes.
