FILE — Lakeway Christian's Aubree Laney eyes the basket for a layup in the Lions' season opener against Mt. Pisgah Christian on November 19. Laney led LCA in scoring with 12 points in a 61-31 win over King's Academy on Saturday.
WHITE PINE - With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the No. 1 Lakeway Christian Lions are looking to build momentum heading towards the all-important postseason.
On Saturday, playing in a previously postponed matchup with The King’s Academy, LCA took care of business once more in a 61-31 triumph for another crucial Division II, District 1-A victory, the team’s fifth of the season.
