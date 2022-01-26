KNOXVILLE - The term domination has become synonymous with the No. 1 Lakeway Christian Lions’ girls’ basketball program.
On Tuesday they notched their 21st win of the season with an 80-12 victory over Knoxville Christian School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
KNOXVILLE - The term domination has become synonymous with the No. 1 Lakeway Christian Lions’ girls’ basketball program.
On Tuesday they notched their 21st win of the season with an 80-12 victory over Knoxville Christian School.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.