Madi Hawk

FILE — Lakeway Christian's Madi Hawk (center) muscles up a shot in the lane during the Lions' season opener against Mt. Pisgah Christian on November 19.

 Dennis Barker Jr.

KNOXVILLE - The term domination has become synonymous with the No. 1 Lakeway Christian Lions’ girls’ basketball program.

On Tuesday they notched their 21st win of the season with an 80-12 victory over Knoxville Christian School.

