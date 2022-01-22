FILE — Lakeway Christian's Nya Burns shoots a 3-point shot from the top of the key in the Lions' season opener against Mt. Pisgah Christian on November 19. Burns had a game-high 21 points in Friday's win over FBA Powell.
POWELL - When the 3-ball falls, the Lakeway Christian Lions are at their best.
On Friday it fell 12 times in an 81-28 victory over district rival FBA Powell. The meeting was the first between the two programs this year after FBA Powell forfeited in its first scheduled matchup with Lakeway in December at Lakeway Christian.
