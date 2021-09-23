Lady Patriots Ava Smith (left) and Jariana Diaz (11) try to direct the ball toward the Morristown West goal on a corner kick – one of seven JCHS had in Tuesday’s match. Defending for West are Gabbi Goodman (11 white) and Ismenia Morales. At right is Ansley Cox. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jenilee Worley’s goal off a corner kick in overtime gave Jefferson County High’s girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Morristown West Tuesday, and the regular season District 2-AAA championship.
The Lady Patriots dominated play, sending 40 shots toward the West goal during the game. But they had trouble finishing their 19 shots on goal, and held just a 1-0 lead with about six minutes left, when a foul in the box gave West a penalty kick. The Lady Trojans converted, sending the game to overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.