FILE — Jefferson County's Conner Haney (1) goes up for a shot at the rim during a December 3 matchup with Cocke County. Haney had a team-leading 16 points in the Patriots' win over Upperman on Tuesday.
BAXTER - When the Jefferson County Patriots shoot well, they get results.
On Tuesday they picked up a game at Upperman, and drilled a daunting 10 threes en route to a 56-46 victory. The Patriots picked up the game after they holiday tournament in Sevier County they were slated to be at was cancelled due to the number of teams that had to back out ahead of time.
